A12 closed after 'serious' crash between car and motorbike

The A12 has been closed in both directions at Darsham after a crash between a car and a motorbike - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

The A12 is closed in both directions after a "serious" crash between a car and a motorbike.

Police were called to the crash at Darsham just before 3pm today.

They arrived to find a collision involving a car and a motorcyclist.

One person, the motorcyclist, has been injured.

A police spokesman said the crash had initially been described as "serious" but added it was not yet clear how badly the motorcyclist was injured.

Fire crews and an ambulance crew have also been called to the scene.

