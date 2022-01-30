News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A12 closed after 'serious' crash between car and motorbike

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 3:59 PM January 30, 2022
The A12 has been closed in both directions at Darsham after a crash between a car and a motorbike

The A12 has been closed in both directions at Darsham after a crash between a car and a motorbike - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

The A12 is closed in both directions after a "serious" crash between a car and a motorbike.

Police were called to the crash at Darsham just before 3pm today.

They arrived to find a collision involving a car and a motorcyclist.

One person, the motorcyclist, has been injured.

A police spokesman said the crash had initially been described as "serious" but added it was not yet clear how badly the motorcyclist was injured.

Fire crews and an ambulance crew have also been called to the scene.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 


Suffolk Live News
A12
A12 Suffolk News

