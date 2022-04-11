A12 closed in both directions following police incident

The A12 is currently closed in both directions following a police incident near Witham - Credit: Google Maps

The A12 is currently closed in both directions following a police incident in north Essex.

The road is shut in both directions between Witham and Hatfield Peverel.

In a tweet Essex Travel News, which is run by Essex County Council, said: "The A12 northbound is closed between junction 19 (Boreham) and junction 21 (Witham) due to a police incident.

A12 Northbound - CLOSED between J19 (Boreham/A138) and J21 (Witham N/B1389) due to a police incident. Long Delays.



Londonbound is also CLOSED between J22 (Witham N/B1389) and J21 (Witham S/B1389). Long Delays. pic.twitter.com/wBipDucXc0 — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) April 11, 2022

"London bound is also closed between junction 22 (Witham) and junction 21 (Witham south)."

The AA Traffic Map shows there are long delays in the area as emergency services attend the incident.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.