A12 closed after three-vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:03 AM June 24, 2021    Updated: 9:29 AM June 24, 2021
A three vehicle crash has closed part of the A12

A three-vehicle crash has closed part of the A12 - Credit: Google Maps

Part of the A12 has been closed after a serious crash involving three vehicles near Colchester United's football stadium. 

The London-bound carriageway is closed after the incident, which happened at about 6am today (Thursday, June 24).

The road is closed at junction 28, near the football stadium, and Essex Police are advising people to avoid the area.

Officers have confirmed that traffic will be redirected northbound.

The extent of any injuries are not yet known.




A12
Suffolk Live
Colchester News

