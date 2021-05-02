A12 to close overnight in June with 18-mile diversion
- Credit: Archant
Drivers will be sent on an 18-mile diversion due to overnight closures on the A12 in June.
The A12 will be closed between Frostenden and Wangford from 8pm to 5am between Wednesday, June 16 and Friday, June 25.
The stretch of the dual carriageway is being closed to allow for Suffolk Highways teams to complete surface repairs.
Diversion will take drivers on a route which includes the A12, A145, A146, A1145 and then back to the A12.
The route is about 28 minutes to complete and around 30.3km in length.
The full diversion route is below:
A12, Halesworth
1. Head north on A12 towards A145
2. At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit and stay on A12
3. At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit onto London Rd/A12
4. At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit and stay on London Rd/A12
5. At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit onto Bloodmoor Rd/A12
6. At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit onto Castleton Ave/A1145
7. At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit and stay on Castleton Ave/A1145
8. At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto A1145
9. At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto Beccles Rd/A146 and continue to follow A146
10. At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto Copland Way/B1127
11. At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto Benacre Rd
12. Continue onto Ellough Rd
13. At the roundabout, take the 1st exit
Destination will be on the left
A145, Beccles NR34 8TT, UK
Most Read
- 1 See inside abandoned hotel with swimming pool as it goes up for auction
- 2 'There will be no days off or big holidays' - Cook on 2-1 win at Swindon
- 3 'It will shock a few people... but things get twisted' - Norwood on Town captaincy
- 4 Work starts on 560-home estate - which could create 750 new jobs
- 5 The faces of the 7 criminals locked up in Suffolk this week
- 6 Friends take the plunge in lockdown to open 'dream' antiques shop
- 7 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 victory over Swindon
- 8 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 2-1 win at Swindon
- 9 Missing man found in River Gipping reportedly seen weeks earlier
- 10 Go-ahead for stunning property to be resort's newest wedding venue
The reverse route applies.