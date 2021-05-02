Published: 6:12 PM May 2, 2021

The A12 will be closed for 10 nights in June. - Credit: Archant

Drivers will be sent on an 18-mile diversion due to overnight closures on the A12 in June.

The A12 will be closed between Frostenden and Wangford from 8pm to 5am between Wednesday, June 16 and Friday, June 25.

The stretch of the dual carriageway is being closed to allow for Suffolk Highways teams to complete surface repairs.

Diversion will take drivers on a route which includes the A12, A145, A146, A1145 and then back to the A12.

The route is about 28 minutes to complete and around 30.3km in length.

The red section shows the stretch of the A12 which will be closed, with the blue the diversion. - Credit: Google Maps

The full diversion route is below:

A12, Halesworth

1. Head north on A12 towards A145

2. At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit and stay on A12

3. At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit onto London Rd/A12

4. At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit and stay on London Rd/A12

5. At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit onto Bloodmoor Rd/A12

6. At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit onto Castleton Ave/A1145

7. At the roundabout, take the 2nd exit and stay on Castleton Ave/A1145

8. At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto A1145

9. At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto Beccles Rd/A146 and continue to follow A146

10. At the roundabout, take the 1st exit onto Copland Way/B1127

11. At the roundabout, take the 3rd exit onto Benacre Rd

12. Continue onto Ellough Rd

13. At the roundabout, take the 1st exit

Destination will be on the left

A145, Beccles NR34 8TT, UK

The reverse route applies.