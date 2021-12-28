A12 at Darsham reopens after six-hour closure

The A12 at Darsham closed after a lorry crashed into a roadside tree - Credit: Leigh Freeman

The A12 in east Suffolk has reopened after a six-hour closure caused by a lorry crashing into a tree.

Police sealed off the road in both directions at Darsham, north of Saxmundham, after the incident happened shortly after 10am on Tuesday.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the single carriageway road would remain closed for some time as the lorry needed to be unloaded before it was recovered.

The driver of the HGV is not believed to have suffered any serious injuries, the spokesman added.

The lorry was recovered from the scene with a crane - Credit: Leigh Freeman

Pictures taken from the scene showed the front of the lorry wedged into roadside trees, with a crane being used to take loads off the vehicle.

Motorists were advised to find alternative routes while the lorry was recovered.

Four Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to the scene shortly after the crash, but were stood down about an hour later.

Leigh Freeman, who took pictures of the crashed lorry at the scene, said: "It looks like the lorry was travelling southbound and left the road and hit a tree.

"The cab looks to have stoved in. Fortunately the tree stopped the lorry from hitting the house."

Police confirmed the road had reopened at about 4.30pm.