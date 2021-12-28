A12 at Darsham reopens after six-hour closure
- Credit: Leigh Freeman
The A12 in east Suffolk has reopened after a six-hour closure caused by a lorry crashing into a tree.
Police sealed off the road in both directions at Darsham, north of Saxmundham, after the incident happened shortly after 10am on Tuesday.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said the single carriageway road would remain closed for some time as the lorry needed to be unloaded before it was recovered.
The driver of the HGV is not believed to have suffered any serious injuries, the spokesman added.
Pictures taken from the scene showed the front of the lorry wedged into roadside trees, with a crane being used to take loads off the vehicle.
Motorists were advised to find alternative routes while the lorry was recovered.
Four Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to the scene shortly after the crash, but were stood down about an hour later.
Most Read
- 1 A12 reopens after lorry crashes into tree
- 2 Ford Mustang ends up in field after collision on A140
- 3 Manchester United goal sees Ipswich lose unwanted Premier League record
- 4 Boxing Day hunts go ahead a day later amid calls for ban
- 5 Where the League One festive fixtures so far have left Town ahead of McKenna's first game
- 6 How Ipswich Town could lose an unwanted Premier League record tonight
- 7 Surprise! Groom proposes and marries new wife on the SAME day
- 8 Reunited! Rescue dog Juno found by drone after a week missing
- 9 Tributes to 'wonderful Suffolk character' Margaret Doe
- 10 False dawns, raising expectations and preserving records - how Town bosses past fared in opening games
Leigh Freeman, who took pictures of the crashed lorry at the scene, said: "It looks like the lorry was travelling southbound and left the road and hit a tree.
"The cab looks to have stoved in. Fortunately the tree stopped the lorry from hitting the house."
Police confirmed the road had reopened at about 4.30pm.