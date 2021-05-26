News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Van fire causing delays on A12 near East Bergholt

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 1:50 PM May 26, 2021    Updated: 2:10 PM May 26, 2021
Average speed cameras on the A12 between East Bergholt and Stratford St Mary Picture: GREGG BROWN

Fire crews were called to the A12 at East Bergholt. Stock image - Credit: Gregg Brown

A van fire caused delays on the A12 close to the Suffolk/Essex border this morning.

Suffolk police and Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called just before 11am Wednesday to reports of a van fire on the southbound carriageway of the A12 near East Bergholt. 

The van is no longer alight and fire crews have been stepped down. 

The vehicle was towed to a layby. No injuries have been reported. 



You may also want to watch:

A12
Suffolk Live
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Man, 20, charged with indicent exposure incidents Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman suffers serious injuries in suspected teenage gang attack

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
St Johnstone's Guy Melamed during the Scottish Premiership match at the Ibrox Stadium, Glasgow. Pict

Football | Video

Double-winning striker reveals Town interest

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
The Nutshell in Bury St Edmunds has now reopened with a new space outside Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What is Suffolk famous for? - 11 things you didn't know about the county

Suzanne Day

Author Picture Icon
The coronavirus infection rate in Ipswich and West Suffolk has risen Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mapped: The 134 Suffolk and Essex postcodes with almost no Covid cases

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus