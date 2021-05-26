Published: 1:50 PM May 26, 2021 Updated: 2:10 PM May 26, 2021

Fire crews were called to the A12 at East Bergholt. Stock image - Credit: Gregg Brown

A van fire caused delays on the A12 close to the Suffolk/Essex border this morning.

Suffolk police and Suffolk Fire and Rescue were called just before 11am Wednesday to reports of a van fire on the southbound carriageway of the A12 near East Bergholt.

The van is no longer alight and fire crews have been stepped down.

The vehicle was towed to a layby. No injuries have been reported.







