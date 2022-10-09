News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

A12 in east Suffolk closed after two-vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 12:05 PM October 9, 2022
The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham, near Saxmundam in east Suffolk

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham, near Saxmundam in east Suffolk - Credit: Google Maps

The A12 in east Suffolk has been closed in both directions by police after a crash involving two vehicles.

Halesworth police posted on Twitter at 11.44am on Sunday about the crash, which happened at Farnham, south of Saxmundham.

The crash is blocking both the northbound and southbound cariageways.

The conditions of the drivers involved are not known at this time.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area while the vehicles are recovered.

