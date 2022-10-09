A12 in east Suffolk closed after two-vehicle crash
Published: 12:05 PM October 9, 2022
The A12 in east Suffolk has been closed in both directions by police after a crash involving two vehicles.
Halesworth police posted on Twitter at 11.44am on Sunday about the crash, which happened at Farnham, south of Saxmundham.
The crash is blocking both the northbound and southbound cariageways.
The conditions of the drivers involved are not known at this time.
Drivers have been advised to avoid the area while the vehicles are recovered.