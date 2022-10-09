A12 in east Suffolk closed after two-vehicle crash

The crash happened on the A12 at Farnham, near Saxmundam in east Suffolk - Credit: Google Maps

The A12 in east Suffolk has been closed in both directions by police after a crash involving two vehicles.

Halesworth police posted on Twitter at 11.44am on Sunday about the crash, which happened at Farnham, south of Saxmundham.

The crash is blocking both the northbound and southbound cariageways.

A12 Blocked

Emergency services attending two vehicle collision on A12 at #Friday Street junction in #Farnham.



Collision is blocking both lanes, north & south.



Please avoid this part of A12 until scene has been cleared.

Please share

#187 pic.twitter.com/kDvdWeGHDa — Halesworth Police (@HaleswrthPolice) October 9, 2022

The conditions of the drivers involved are not known at this time.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area while the vehicles are recovered.