Published: 1:54 PM May 31, 2021

A vehicle fire at Farnham has closed the A12, Suffolk police have reported.

The road was shut at around noon on Monday, May 31 after the car overheated, police said.

Firefighters from Framlingham and Aldeburgh were also called to the scene. However, no-one has been injured in the blaze.