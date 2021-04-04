Stretch of A12 to be closed overnight for roadworks

Published: 10:38 AM April 4, 2021

A stretch of the A12 is to be closed for five nights for roadworks.

Suffolk Highways said it would be patching up parts of the carriageway between Wrentham and Frostenden, north of Southwold, ahead of putting down a new road surface.

The closure will start on Monday, April 5 and last until Friday, April 9, with works taking place between 8pm and 5am each night.

Traffic heading north or south will instead be diverted along the A145 and A146 to Beccles.

Suffolk Highways workers are set to return to the site on a later date to complete the roadworks necessary.

For more information about the works and any other Suffolk road closures, click here.