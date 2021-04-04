News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Stretch of A12 to be closed overnight for roadworks

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Papworth

Published: 10:38 AM April 4, 2021   
The A12 near Wrentham

The A12 near Wrentham - Credit: Archant

A stretch of the A12 is to be closed for five nights for roadworks.

Suffolk Highways said it would be patching up parts of the carriageway between Wrentham and Frostenden, north of Southwold, ahead of putting down a new road surface.

The closure will start on Monday, April 5 and last until Friday, April 9, with works taking place between 8pm and 5am each night.

Traffic heading north or south will instead be diverted along the A145 and A146 to Beccles.

Suffolk Highways workers are set to return to the site on a later date to complete the roadworks necessary.

For more information about the works and any other Suffolk road closures, click here.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The westbound A14 is closed between Needham Market and Stowmarket

Police close A14 after 'serious' accident

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
A man has died following a crash on the A14 near Coddenham

Man dies after crash on A14 near Coddenham

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Spring road incident

Teenager dies after fall from Ipswich bridge

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Beccles train station

'Large group' involved in fight at train station

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus