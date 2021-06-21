News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A12 closed as man seriously hurt in two-car crash

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:25 PM June 21, 2021    Updated: 1:56 PM June 21, 2021
There is serious travel disruption in the area (file photo) - Credit: Archant

A man has been taken to hospital in a potentially serious condition after a crash on the A12 between two vehicles - with the road being closed so an air ambulance can land.

The dual carriageway is blocked between Hatfield Peverel and the Boreham Interchange as a result of the incident - and it is likely to remain shut until the evening rush hour.

One person has been taken to hospital in a potentially serious condition. 

Essex Police are anticipating that the London-bound carriageway will remain shut into this evening's rush hour. 

Three fire engines and three ambulances are on the scene and both carriageways will remain closed so that officers can investigate, recover the vehicles and to allow repair works to be carried out. 

Essex Police, who were called to the incident at around 11.50am, advise people to avoid the area. 

If you saw the incident or have any CCTV and dash cam footage, you can submit a report online at https://www.essex.police.uk

Alternatively, use the 'live chat' button to speak to an online operator between 7am and 11pm. 

People can also call police 101, quoting incident 483 of June 21. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

