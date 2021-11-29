Motorcyclist suffers broken arm and fractured eye socket in A12 crash

Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after a two vehicle crash on the A12 near Marks Tey - Credit: Google Maps

A 27-year-old motorcyclist has been left with serious injuries after a crash on the A12 at the weekend.

Police were called to the crash involving a Kawasaki motorbike and Hyundai Kona at Marks Tey at 6.20pm on Saturday, November 27.

A spokesman for Essex Police said the man, from Clacton-on-Sea, was taken to hospital with a broken arm and fractured eye socket.

Anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage of the incident is asked to contact Stanway roads policing unit quoting the incident number 1039 of November 27.

