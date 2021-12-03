Man taken to hospital after single vehicle crash on A12 near Ipswich

A man was taken to hospital after a single vehicle crash on the A12 near East Bergholt - Credit: Google Maps

A man has been taken to hospital after a single-vehicle crash on the A12 near East Bergholt in the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the northbound carriageway, involving a van, just before 12.40am.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The male was trapped in the vehicle so fire crews were called to help get him out.

"The man was later taken to hospital but his injuries are not thought to be serious."

It is understood that the road was closed while recovery took place but the spokesman confirmed the road is open now.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.



