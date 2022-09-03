Man arrested and A12 closed after serious crash

The A12 has been closed between Marks Tey and Stanway - Credit: Essex Police

A man has been arrested after a serious crash which has closed the A12 this morning.

Police were called to the northbound carriageway at Marks Tey, towards Ipswich, at about 4.40am on Saturday.

The northbound carriageway remains closed between junctions 25 for Marks Tey and 26 for Stanway.

Essex Police has confirmed a man was arrested at the scene suspicion of driving offences.

The conditions of the drivers involved in the crash are not known at this time.

A diversion route is in place and drivers are urged to avoid the area if possible.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact Essex Police, quoting incident number 239 of September 3.