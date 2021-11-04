Person freed following A12 crash near Wickham Market

Updated

The northbound carriageway of the a12 near Wickham Market has been blocked by a crashed vehicle - Credit: Google Maps

A person has been freed from a vehicle following a crash near Wickham Market.

The A12 between Framlingham and Wickham Market was closed in both directions following a one vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon.

The road has since reopened and a police spokesman said there were no serious injuries.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service rescued a person from the vehicle by removing the roof.

The service sent fire engines from Woodbridge, Leiston and Framlingham to the sceme at 4.49pm.

You may also want to watch:

Crews left the scene at 5.12pm.

Police and the ambulance service also attended.

Road closures remain in place northbound and southbound on the A12 between Framlingham and Wickham Market following a collision. — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) November 4, 2021

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.

