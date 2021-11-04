Updated
Person freed following A12 crash near Wickham Market
- Credit: Google Maps
A person has been freed from a vehicle following a crash near Wickham Market.
The A12 between Framlingham and Wickham Market was closed in both directions following a one vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon.
The road has since reopened and a police spokesman said there were no serious injuries.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service rescued a person from the vehicle by removing the roof.
The service sent fire engines from Woodbridge, Leiston and Framlingham to the sceme at 4.49pm.
Crews left the scene at 5.12pm.
Police and the ambulance service also attended.
