Person freed following A12 crash near Wickham Market

Timothy Bradford

Published: 5:38 PM November 4, 2021
Updated: 6:18 PM November 4, 2021
The northbound carriageway of the a12 near Wickham Market in Suffolk has been blocked by a crashed vehicle

The northbound carriageway of the a12 near Wickham Market has been blocked by a crashed vehicle - Credit: Google Maps

A person has been freed from a vehicle following a crash near Wickham Market.

The A12 between Framlingham and Wickham Market was closed in both directions following a one vehicle crash on Thursday afternoon. 

The road has since reopened and a police spokesman said there were no serious injuries. 

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service rescued a person from the vehicle by removing the roof.

The service sent fire engines from Woodbridge, Leiston and Framlingham to the sceme at 4.49pm. 

Crews left the scene at 5.12pm.

Police and the ambulance service also attended.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.
 

