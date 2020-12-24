Police block stretch of A12 after car flips onto side

Published: 5:06 PM December 24, 2020

The scene of the collision on the A12 at Wickham Market - Credit: James Harvey

Police set up a rolling road block on the A12 near Woodbridge following a single-vehicle collision on the afternoon of Christmas Eve.

The crash happened on the northbound carriageway of the road at Wickham Market at about 3.30pm.

Police set up a rolling road block while emergency services attended the scene.

A constabulary spokeswoman said a blue Vauxhall Corsa had rolled onto its side in the inside lane of the carriageway.

The ambulance service and fire service were also called to the scene.

The road was cleared by 4.15pm.