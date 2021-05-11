A12 exit ramp closed after lorry rolls over in crash
Published: 8:33 AM May 11, 2021 Updated: 9:00 AM May 11, 2021
- Credit: Highways England
An exit ramp of the A12 at Marks Tey has been closed by police due to an overturned lorry.
The emergency services and Highways England were called to the scene of the crash on the exit slip of the northbound carriageway at junction 25 earlier this morning.
Pictures have shown the lorry on its side at the top of the ramp, by the roundabout to join the A120.
Police have since closed the A120 eastbound between the A131 for Braintree and Marks Tey.
Traffic is building in the area.
Essex Police has been contacted for further information.
