A12 to be closed overnights for further work near Woodbridge

Part of the A12 near Woodbridge will be closed overnight for five days to allow planned roadworks to be carried out.

According to the Suffolk Highways website, both carriageways of the A12 will be closed from 8pm to 6pm between Monday, June 27 and Friday, July 1.

While the dual carriageway is closed, in both directions drainage surveys and ground investigations will take place.

According to the One Network website, the A12 will be closed between B1438 turn off and the B1079 turn off.

It is the latest set of roadworks to close the A12 as another stretch of the road between Ipswich and Colchester will be closed until the end of July.

The A12 has also been closed this week between the Seven Hills Interchange and the Brightwell turn-off while resurfacing has been taking place.

While the road is closed near Woodbridge a diversion route has been put in place which is as follows:

A12, A1214, A1156, A14, A140, A1120, A12 and vice versa.