A12 partially blocked near Ipswich after collision between two cars

Published: 8:42 PM August 2, 2021

The northbound carriageway of the A12 has been blocked due to a collision (file photo) - Credit: Archant

Police have been called to the A12 south of Ipswich after a two-car collision partially blocked the road.

The collision happened on the northbound carriageway at East Bergholt at around 7.50pm this evening, Suffolk police confirmed.

Three fire crews, from Ipswich's Princes Street, Hadleigh and Nayland stations, have also been called to the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk police was unable to confirm if the motorists involved in the collision had suffered any injuries.



