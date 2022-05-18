Five miles of tailbacks on A12 after crash involving three lorries
Published: 8:33 AM May 18, 2022
Updated: 8:52 AM May 18, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
Two lanes of the A12 from Ipswich to Colchester have been closed after a crash involving three lorries.
The incident happened on the southbound carriageway at junction 27, near West Bergholt, on Wednesday morning.
National Highways said on Twitter the crash has caused five miles of tailbacks on the A12, with drivers queuing as far back as Langham.
The AA traffic map said the incident is causing significant delays in the area.
Essex Travel News said on Twitter the crash involved three lorries.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE traffic map.
