Five miles of tailbacks on A12 after crash involving three lorries

The crash happened on the A12 outside Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

Two lanes of the A12 from Ipswich to Colchester have been closed after a crash involving three lorries.

The incident happened on the southbound carriageway at junction 27, near West Bergholt, on Wednesday morning.

The #A12 southbound between the #A133 and the #A1124 near #Colchester, 2 lanes (of 3) are closed due to a multi-vehicle collision. There is approx. 5 miles of congestion on approach, causing delays of 30 minutes above usual journey times. pic.twitter.com/rtNBvxQ87V — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) May 18, 2022

National Highways said on Twitter the crash has caused five miles of tailbacks on the A12, with drivers queuing as far back as Langham.

The AA traffic map said the incident is causing significant delays in the area.

Essex Travel News said on Twitter the crash involved three lorries.

UPDATE - A12 Londonbound at J27 (Spring Lane) - only one lane open after after an accident involving three lorries - long delays though Colchester town centre - particularly on Ipswich Road southbound on Cymbeline Way and Lexden Road westbound. pic.twitter.com/OiZIOK0apT — Essex Travel News (@Essex_Travel) May 18, 2022

