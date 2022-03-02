A12 between Ipswich and Colchester blocked after cars hit sinkhole

Breaking

The A12 between Ipswich and Colchester was blocked - Credit: Google Maps

Traffic is building on the A12 between Ipswich and Colchester after a number of cars hit a sinkhole.

Essex Police confirmed officers were called to the northbound carriageway at Ardleigh, just outside of Colchester, shortly after 6am today.

According to the AA traffic map, lengthy queues have started to form on the A12 towards Ipswich.

A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed the incident was being led by highways teams at the scene.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE traffic map.

Join our Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news.