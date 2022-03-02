News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A12 between Ipswich and Colchester blocked after cars hit sinkhole

Matthew Earth

Published: 8:06 AM March 2, 2022
The A12 between Ipswich and Colchester was blocked

Traffic is building on the A12 between Ipswich and Colchester after a number of cars hit a sinkhole.

Essex Police confirmed officers were called to the northbound carriageway at Ardleigh, just outside of Colchester, shortly after 6am today.

According to the AA traffic map, lengthy queues have started to form on the A12 towards Ipswich.

A spokesman for Essex Police confirmed the incident was being led by highways teams at the scene.

