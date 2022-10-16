Year long roadworks including overnight closures planned for A12

Roadworks on the A12 will begin on Monday - Credit: Archant

Drivers are being warned of delays and closures on the A12 as year long roadworks are set to begin.

National Highways has confirmed that overnight closures will begin on the A12 between Marks Tey and Stanway on Monday, October 17.

The roadworks, which are not expected to be completed until the winter of 2023, will give the roads a 40-50 year lifespan and will make it easier for them to be repaired in the future.

The work is expected to cost around £37million.

It comes after National Highways announced that a 20-mile stretch of the A14 will be closed early next year while resurfacing takes place.

Closures will take place between 8pm and 6am.

The first three weeks of overnight closures, roadworks and diversions have been announced.

They are as follows: