Year long roadworks including overnight closures planned for A12
- Credit: Archant
Drivers are being warned of delays and closures on the A12 as year long roadworks are set to begin.
National Highways has confirmed that overnight closures will begin on the A12 between Marks Tey and Stanway on Monday, October 17.
The roadworks, which are not expected to be completed until the winter of 2023, will give the roads a 40-50 year lifespan and will make it easier for them to be repaired in the future.
The work is expected to cost around £37million.
It comes after National Highways announced that a 20-mile stretch of the A14 will be closed early next year while resurfacing takes place.
Closures will take place between 8pm and 6am.
The first three weeks of overnight closures, roadworks and diversions have been announced.
They are as follows:
- Closures northbound between Boreham to Marks Tey between on Monday, October 17 and Tuesday 18. Traffic will be diverted off at Boreham and continue on the A130, turn right towards Braintree on the A131, use the A120, the B1408 London Road, the A1124 and re-join the A12 at junction 26 Stanway.
- Lanes one and two from Marks Tey to Stanway in the northbound carriageway will be closed on Wednesday, October 19 and Thursday 20.
- Lanes one and two between Stanway and Marks Tey in the southbound carriageway will be closed between Friday, October 21 and Monday 24.
- A12 at Marks Tey junction will be closed in both directions. Traffic will be exit the A12 at junction 25 from either direction, travel up and over and re-join the A12.
- On Thursday, October 27 and Friday 28 the A12 will be closed between Boreham and Marks Tey in the northbound carriageway. Both the entry and exit slip road at Marks Tey will also be closed as well as the exit slip at Stanway. Traffic will be diverted off at junction 19 and continue on the A130, turn right towards Braintree on the A131, use the A120, the B1408 London Road, the A1124 and re-join the A12 at junction 26 Stanway.
- From Monday, October 31 to Friday, November 4 the A12 southbound will be closed between Marks Tey and junction 29. Traffic will be diverted off at junction 29. Travel along the A1232, continuing along the A133 before travelling towards Copford, along the B1408 where you can re-join at junction 25 Marks Tey. Traffic trying to join the A12 at junction 28 will divert northbound to junction 29 to follow the northern diversion.