A120 closed in both directions due to 'police incident'

The A120 in north Essex has been closed in both directions has been closed after police were called to an incident.

Police sealed off the road between Marks Farm and Galleys Corner outside Braintree shortly after 12pm today.

The AA traffic map is suggesting motorists are queuing as far back as Bradwell and through Braintree town centre.

The details of the incident are not known at this time.

