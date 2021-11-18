News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

A120 closed in both directions due to 'police incident'

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:34 PM November 18, 2021
The crash is partially blocking the A120 

The A120 near Braintree has been closed by police - Credit: Google Maps

The A120 in north Essex has been closed in both directions has been closed after police were called to an incident.

Police sealed off the road between Marks Farm and Galleys Corner outside Braintree shortly after 12pm today.

The AA traffic map is suggesting motorists are queuing as far back as Bradwell and through Braintree town centre.

The details of the incident are not known at this time.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE traffic map.

Join our Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in the region.

Essex Live
Braintree News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Cake Shop Bakery in Woodbridge has now moved into its new premises. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

'A sign of the times' - Suffolk bakery once named Britain's best to close

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Thumbs up for Ipswich School's teachers that have been testing pupils for Covid-19

Coronavirus

New three-tier Covid rules introduced for schools in Suffolk

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Luke Woolfenden closes down at Boundary Park.

Ipswich Town FA Cup

Matchday Recap: Town edge through in FA Cup

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Ginette Rose has been reported missing from Red Lodge, near Mildenhall

Suffolk Live News

Police concerned for welfare of missing 36-year-old woman

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon