A120 closed after serious crash in Ramsey

The A120 has been closed in both directions following a serious crash in Ramsey.

Following a serious crash in Ramsey, near Harwich, the A120 Tinker Street has been closed.

The road is closed in both directions between Wix Road and the Ramsey roundabout, at the B1352 Main Road.

Essex police and fire and rescue are on the scene, as well as the East of England Ambulance Service.

Officers were called shortly after 6.45am to reports of a collision involving a van and a car,

The #A120 Tinker Street in #Ramsey #Essex is closed in both directions between the B1035 Horsley Cross and B1352 Ramsey Road due to a serious collision. @EPRoadsPolicing @ECFRS @EastEnglandAmb are attending. Road is expected to remain closed for several hours. More info to come. pic.twitter.com/SvSsXvv2WG — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) December 11, 2021

National Highways and Essex police have confirmed that the road is expected to remain closed for several hours and drivers are advised to avoid the area. .

A diversion is in place for both eastbound and westbound traffic.

Witnesses to the collision should please call our Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, citing incident 308 of December 11.

