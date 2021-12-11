A120 closed after serious crash in Ramsey
Following a serious crash in Ramsey, near Harwich, the A120 Tinker Street has been closed.
The road is closed in both directions between Wix Road and the Ramsey roundabout, at the B1352 Main Road.
Essex police and fire and rescue are on the scene, as well as the East of England Ambulance Service.
Officers were called shortly after 6.45am to reports of a collision involving a van and a car,
National Highways and Essex police have confirmed that the road is expected to remain closed for several hours and drivers are advised to avoid the area. .
A diversion is in place for both eastbound and westbound traffic.
Witnesses to the collision should please call our Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, citing incident 308 of December 11.
