News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

A120 closed after serious crash in Ramsey

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 9:14 AM December 11, 2021
Updated: 10:25 AM December 11, 2021
Suffolk police closed the A143 in Stradishall this afternoon due to the accident. Picture: SARAH LU

The A120 has been closed in both directions following a serious crash in Ramsey.

Following a serious crash in Ramsey, near Harwich, the A120 Tinker Street has been closed.

The road is closed in both directions between Wix Road and the Ramsey roundabout, at the B1352 Main Road.

Essex police and fire and rescue are on the scene, as well as the East of England Ambulance Service.

Officers were called shortly after 6.45am to reports of a collision involving a van and a car, 

National Highways and Essex police have confirmed that the road is expected to remain closed for several hours and drivers are advised to avoid the area. .

A diversion is in place for both eastbound and westbound traffic.

Witnesses to the collision should please call our Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101, citing incident 308 of December 11.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE traffic map

Join our Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Pub stripped of alcohol licence as police crackdown on drug violence
  2. 2 Missing RAF Lakenheath airman found dead
  3. 3 Two Suffolk schools switch to home learning due to Covid concerns
  1. 4 'Could you bring Rooney to Ipswich?' - MacAnthony on 'dream' Town job
  2. 5 Suffolk road left unfinished for months labelled 'obstacle course'
  3. 6 Football club's pitches damaged for second time in a week
  4. 7 Stowmarket chosen for trial of potentially life-saving cancer test
  5. 8 Ex-Norwich boss Alex Neil said to be 'on a shortlist' for Ipswich job
  6. 9 How will Covid 'Plan B' affect Ipswich Town's festive fixtures?
  7. 10 Warning of flooding in Suffolk after heavy rain overnight
Essex Police
Harwich News
A120 News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The police cordon outside the estate agents' in Felixstowe town centre

Updated

Police cordon off Felixstowe town centre car park after incident

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Cardiff City manager Neil Harris

Football | Exclusive

Harris under consideration for Ipswich Town job

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
A slip road is closed on the A14 at Trimley following a serious crash. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live News | Updated

A14 reopens near Ipswich after four-vehicle crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich council is collecting bins - but conditions are slowing down the crews.

Suffolk bin collection changes this Christmas: All you need to know

Timothy Bradford

person