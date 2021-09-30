News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Severe delays near A12 as A120 currently blocked

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:05 PM September 30, 2021   
The A120 is currently blocked near the A12 in Colchester

The A120 is currently blocked near the A12 in Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

A large stretch of the A120 is currently blocked due to an ongoing traffic problem. 

According to the AA traffic map the westbound carriageway is currently blocked from the A12 turn in Colchester back to Raven's Green. 

A message on the AA traffic map currently reads: "Sensors show the road is blocked from around 11.30, the reason is unclear at this time."

The queues on the A120 is now causing delays throughout the town because of drivers diverting. 

Essex Police have been approached for a comment. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map. 

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 

You may also want to watch:

A12
Colchester News
A12 Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Film crews have been spotted in Lavenham

Suffolk Live

Film crews shooting new Netflix film in Suffolk village

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne celebrates after scoring.

Ipswich Town vs Doncaster Rovers | Live

Matchday Recap: It rains goals at Portman Road as Town hit six

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The A1101 near Mildenhall has been closed due to an overturned lorry

Suffolk Live

Lorry overturns after crashing into office building - warning over delays

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
The prisons are set to be built around RAF Wethersfield near Braintree, Essex

Essex Live

Two mega prisons for 3,500 inmates set to be built near RAF base

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon