Severe delays near A12 as A120 currently blocked

Published: 12:05 PM September 30, 2021

The A120 is currently blocked near the A12 in Colchester - Credit: Google Maps

A large stretch of the A120 is currently blocked due to an ongoing traffic problem.

According to the AA traffic map the westbound carriageway is currently blocked from the A12 turn in Colchester back to Raven's Green.

A message on the AA traffic map currently reads: "Sensors show the road is blocked from around 11.30, the reason is unclear at this time."

The queues on the A120 is now causing delays throughout the town because of drivers diverting.

Essex Police have been approached for a comment.

