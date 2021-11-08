A120 partially blocked after two vehicle crash

The A120 is partially blocked this morning after a two vehicle collision - Credit: Google Maps

The A120 is partly blocked after a crash involving two vehicles near Colchester.

According to the AA Traffic Map there are three miles of traffic as a result of the crash near the Hare Green Interchange.

The crash is currently partially blocking the westbound carriageway.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

Essex Police has been approached for a comment.

