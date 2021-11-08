News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

A120 partially blocked after two vehicle crash

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:06 AM November 8, 2021
The A120 is partially blocked this morning after a two vehicle collision

The A120 is partially blocked this morning after a two vehicle collision - Credit: Google Maps

The A120 is partly blocked after a crash involving two vehicles near Colchester. 

According to the AA Traffic Map there are three miles of traffic as a result of the crash near the Hare Green Interchange.

The crash is currently partially blocking the westbound carriageway. 

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

Essex Police has been approached for a comment. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 


You may also want to watch:

A120 News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Great grandmother Patricia Hughes died as the result of a serious fire Suffolk Coroners Court heard

Suffolk Coroner's Court

Boy, 10, dies in Ipswich after being found 'unresponsive' by mum

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Illuminated Helimgham Hall Picture: HELMINGHAM HALL

Christmas

Illuminated Garden Trail to turn Suffolk estate into winter wonderland

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Lee Evans is fouled by Benny Couto.

Ipswich Town FA Cup | Live

Matchday Recap: Walton penalty save keeps Town in FA Cup

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The Pine House Company in Ixworth are closing after 20 years PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Retail

'We've loved every minute': Owners call time on 'dream' furniture business

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon