Slowest A road in Suffolk revealed

A1302 in Bury is Suffolk's slowest road according to latest data - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A Bury St Edmunds road has been named as Suffolk's slowest A road.

Data from the Department for Transport has revealed that the A1302/Newmarket Road, which links the town to the A14 is the slowest with an average speed of 20.4mph.

Leaders in the town said the volume of traffic was a factor on the route, which is mainly 30mph.

There is one section of the road, near the A14 that steps up to 40mph.

West Suffolk councillor Cliff Waterman said the road is not up to the volume of traffic and a lack of investment in proper road infrastructure.

Mr Waterman added: "I think it has two effects, one is that it will put people off coming into do their shopping or visit on market day and the other thing is it could put businesses off coming into the town as they know it will be difficult for access and deliveries."

The road's average speed has increased from 2018 when it was 17.5mph.

CEO of Our Bury St Edmunds BID Mark Cordell said the road has always been a busy road.

Mark Cordell, CEO at ourburystedmunds BID. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brownn

"It's part of the consequence of Bury St Edmunds being such a good place to visit," Mr Cordell added.

"It is a direct link to the A14 and the car parks in the town centre so is often frequently congested."

However, Suffolk County councillor and Bury St Edmunds town mayor Peter Thompson said the stats do not tell the whole story.

"Given the road is residential and the distances between the two roundabouts would make it hard for someone to reach a high speed," He added.

Peter Thompson, the Mayor of Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Mr Thompson also said that all Suffolk's roads are constantly being reviewed by Suffolk Highways so that any necessary improvements can be made.

The A1021 in Felixstowe was the second slowest A road with an average speed of 20.6mph.

The A1156 was also listed among the slowest routes at an average speed of 21.4mph.

The road's 30mph limit covers Bond Street, Crown Street, Norwich Road and Bury Road.

Additionally, the A1156 includes Star Lane from junction Slade Street to Grimwade Street and Argyll Street.