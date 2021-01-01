A134 to close for three weeks in new year

Published: 6:00 AM January 1, 2021

The A134 will be closed from January 4 to January 22. Credit: Archant

Drivers hoping to use the A134 will be diverted in January as the road will be closed for three weeks for sewerage works.

The closure is scheduled to commence on Monday, January 4 for 19 days, to ensure the area is safe for Anglian Water who will be undertaking vital repairs on a collapsed main sewer, which involves making a five-metre deep excavation in the carriageway.

The Causeway/ A134 will be closed in Great Horkesley during the repair works 24/7, from its junction with Tile House Lane for a distance of approximately 275m in a northwesterly direction towards Sudbury. This means the closure will affect drivers who use the A134 in Nayland, Leavenheath, Assington and the surrounding villages.

Access for emergency service vehicles and pedestrians will be maintained at all times during the closure, with drivers asked to follow a 38.8km diversion which should take 48-minutes.

The diversion route heading from Mile End Colchester is as follows:

1. Head south on Northern Approach/A134 towards Mill Road. Continue to follow A134 (1.6km)

2. Continue straight onto Turner Road/A134. Continue to follow A134 (0.1km)

3. Continue straight to stay on A134 (87m)

4. Turn left onto N Station Roundabout (4m)

5. Keep left to continue on Station Way/A134 (0.2km)

6. At Essex Hall Roundabout, take the second exit and stay on Station Way/A134 (0.4km)

7. At the roundabout, take the third exit onto Colne Bank Avenue/A133. Continue to follow A133 (2.0km)

8. At the roundabout, take the first exit and stay on A133 (0.6km)

9. At the roundabout, take the third exit onto London Road/A1124. Go through two roundabouts (1.6km)

10. At the roundabout, take the third exit onto Essex Yeomanry Way/A1124 (0.6km)

11. At the roundabout, take the second exit onto Halstead Road/A1124 (0.5km)

12. At the roundabout, take the second exit and stay on Halstead Road/A1124. Continue to follow A1124 (10.3 km)

13. At the roundabout, take the second exit onto Church Hill/A1124. Continue to follow A1124 (4.8 km)

14. At the roundabout, take the first exit onto Colchester Road/A1124. (0.9km)

15. At the roundabout, take the second exit onto Head Street/A131. Continue to follow A131 (12.7km)

16. Turn left onto Gregory Street/A131. Continue to follow A131 (0.5 km)

17. Turn right onto Beaconsfield Road (21m)

18. Turn right onto Girling Street/A131. Continue to follow A131 (0.5km)

19. Slight left onto Newton Road (1.3km)

20. Enter the roundabout (36m) to reach the A134 at Sudbury



The reverse route applies.