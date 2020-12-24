Busy Suffolk road closed as fire service called to crash
Published: 8:13 AM December 24, 2020 Updated: 9:01 AM December 24, 2020
A busy road near Sudbury has been closed after a two vehicle crash.
The incident took place shortly before 7.30am today on the A134 in Newton, near the Suffolk town.
Three fire crews have been called to the scene following the crash, two from Sudbury and one from Long Melford.
Suffolk police are on scene and have closed the road while the incident is dealt with.
Paramedics were called to the scene and are reporting that one person is reporting chest pain.
Due to the road being closed in both directions, motorists are advised to avoid the area or allow more time for their journeys.
