News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Busy Suffolk road closed as fire service called to crash

Author Picture Icon

Will Jefford

Published: 8:13 AM December 24, 2020    Updated: 9:01 AM December 24, 2020
A two-car crash has closed the A134 in Newton, near Sudbury.

A two-car crash has closed the A134 in Newton, near Sudbury. - Credit: Google Maps

A busy road near Sudbury has been closed after a two vehicle crash. 

The incident took place shortly before 7.30am today on the A134 in Newton, near the Suffolk town. 

Three fire crews have been called to the scene following the crash, two from Sudbury and one from Long Melford. 

Suffolk police are on scene and have closed the road while the incident is dealt with. 

Paramedics were called to the scene and are reporting that one person is reporting chest pain.

Due to the road being closed in both directions, motorists are advised to avoid the area or allow more time for their journeys. 



Most Read

  1. 1 Explained - what you can and can't do in Tier 4
  2. 2 Warnings remain in place after heavy rain causes widespread flooding
  3. 3 How long will Suffolk stay in Tier 4?
  1. 4 Ipswich's Ancient House needs a new use - not just a new retail tenant
  2. 5 Wetherspoons defends 'unbelievable' coronavirus posters
  3. 6 Drone images show dramatic scale of flooding at Suffolk river
  4. 7 'Severe flooding' and crash forces emergency A143 closure
  5. 8 Two Suffolk towns named among the most festive in UK
  6. 9 'Queue of cars down the road' for festive display with 7,680 lights
  7. 10 Busy Suffolk road closed as fire service called to crash
Sudbury News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Suffolk Live

'Incredibly serious' Covid situation in Suffolk, say council

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Could Suffolk go into Tier 3 or 4 on Boxing Day?

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Suffolk and all of Essex to be in Tier 4 from Boxing Day

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Coronavirus infection rates double in some parts of Suffolk

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon