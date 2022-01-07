Broken down vehicle causing delays on Orwell Bridge

Delays on the Orwell Bridge after a broken down vehicle in eastbound carriageway - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A broken down vehicle is causing delays on the Orwell Bridge this evening.

Police were called to the eastbound carriageway of the A14 just after 5.10pm.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers are on the scene.

According to the AA Traffic Map, traffic is queuing back to the Wherstead junction.

