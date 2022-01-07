Broken down vehicle causing delays on Orwell Bridge
Published: 5:30 PM January 7, 2022
Updated: 5:31 PM January 7, 2022
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
A broken down vehicle is causing delays on the Orwell Bridge this evening.
Police were called to the eastbound carriageway of the A14 just after 5.10pm.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers are on the scene.
According to the AA Traffic Map, traffic is queuing back to the Wherstead junction.
