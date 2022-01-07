News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Broken down vehicle causing delays on Orwell Bridge

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 5:30 PM January 7, 2022
Updated: 5:31 PM January 7, 2022
The A14 Orwell Bridge near Ipswich remains open

Delays on the Orwell Bridge after a broken down vehicle in eastbound carriageway - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

A broken down vehicle is causing delays on the Orwell Bridge this evening. 

Police were called to the eastbound carriageway of the A14 just after 5.10pm. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers are on the scene.

According to the AA Traffic Map, traffic is queuing back to the Wherstead junction. 

