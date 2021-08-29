News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Several cars spotted driving wrong way on A14

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 1:25 PM August 29, 2021   
Both lanes were initially closed to traffic following a collision near Colchester Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police have had to deal with two incidents on the A14, near Bury St Edmunds

Police were twice forced close part of the A14 after separate incidents near Bury St Edmunds - including one where several cars were seen to be travelling the wrong way along the busy road.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the road earlier this afternoon after receiving reports concerning the safety of a person seen nearby.

Officers stopped traffic while waiting for incident to be resolved.

A spokesman for Suffolk police added they were then forced to close the road in both directions, after officers spotted several cars driving on the wrong side of the road.

He said: "Police were responding to a concern for safety – police and ambulance crews have attended and the situation has been resolved.

"When we were about to reopen the road, we noticed a number of vehicles were driving the wrong way on the A14 and we had to close it to ensure they could exit safely."

