One lane closed after three vehicles crash on A14
Published: 5:31 PM June 10, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
One lane of the A14 has been closed by police while the fire service and ambulance respond to a three-vehicle crash.
Police were called to the scene of the collision on the westbound carriageway at Beyton shortly after 4.22pm.
The crash involved two cars and a van.
One of the cars has crashed into the central reservation, a police spokeswoman said.
Four fire engines were called to the scene but have since stood down, while an ambulance has also been called.
The extent of any injuries is not known at this time.
Traffic maps show queues stretching back to the nearby junction for Woolpit.
