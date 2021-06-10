News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
One lane closed after three vehicles crash on A14

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 5:31 PM June 10, 2021   
One lane of the A14 has been closed at Beyton

One lane of the A14 has been closed by police while the fire service and ambulance respond to a three-vehicle crash.

Police were called to the scene of the collision on the westbound carriageway at Beyton shortly after 4.22pm.

The crash involved two cars and a van.

One of the cars has crashed into the central reservation, a police spokeswoman said.

Four fire engines were called to the scene but have since stood down, while an ambulance has also been called.

The extent of any injuries is not known at this time. 

Traffic maps show queues stretching back to the nearby junction for Woolpit. 

