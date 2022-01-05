Delays of almost an hour on A14 after broken down lorry
Published: 6:32 PM January 5, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
Traffic is queueing for more than seven miles on the A14 near Newmarket after a lorry broke down.
One lane of the eastbound carriageway was closed at about 5.30pm this evening while recovery and repair teams made their way to the vehicle.
National Highways have since confirmed that the lane has reopened but are warning motorists of lengthy delays.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.