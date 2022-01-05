Delays of almost an hour on A14 after broken down lorry

A broken down lorry is causing delays on the A14 - Credit: Google Maps

Traffic is queueing for more than seven miles on the A14 near Newmarket after a lorry broke down.

One lane of the eastbound carriageway was closed at about 5.30pm this evening while recovery and repair teams made their way to the vehicle.

National Highways have since confirmed that the lane has reopened but are warning motorists of lengthy delays.

All lanes are now open on #A14 eastbound between J37 and J38, near #Newmarket. The broken down lorry has been recovered. Delays of 55 minutes above normal remain, with 7.3 miles of congestion on the approach. pic.twitter.com/vOUf73aZeN — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) January 5, 2022

