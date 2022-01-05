News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Delays of almost an hour on A14 after broken down lorry

Johnny Griffith

Published: 6:32 PM January 5, 2022
A broken down lorry is causing delays on the A14

Traffic is queueing for more than seven miles on the A14 near Newmarket after a lorry broke down. 

One lane of the eastbound carriageway was closed at about 5.30pm this evening while recovery and repair teams made their way to the vehicle. 

National Highways have since confirmed that the lane has reopened but are warning motorists of lengthy delays. 

