Two lanes closed on A14 after lorry trailer 'well alight' near Newmarket
Published: 9:33 AM April 8, 2022
Updated: 9:40 AM April 8, 2022
- Credit: Google Maps
Two lanes are currently closed on the A14 in west Suffolk as emergency services attend a lorry fire.
Lanes one and two are closed westbound near junction 37 at Newmarket as fire crews tackle the blaze on a lorry trailer carrying scrap metal.
According to a Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman, the lorry cab has detached from the trailer.
Police are also in attendance to assist with traffic management.
A spokesperson also added that there are no casualties.
