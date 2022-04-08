Two lanes closed on A14 after lorry trailer 'well alight' near Newmarket

Two lanes are closed on the A14 westbound after a lorry fire - Credit: Google Maps

Two lanes are currently closed on the A14 in west Suffolk as emergency services attend a lorry fire.

Lanes one and two are closed westbound near junction 37 at Newmarket as fire crews tackle the blaze on a lorry trailer carrying scrap metal.

According to a Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman, the lorry cab has detached from the trailer.

Police are also in attendance to assist with traffic management.

A spokesperson also added that there are no casualties.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

