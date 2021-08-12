A14 at a standstill after crash involving motorcyclist
Published: 11:09 AM August 12, 2021 Updated: 11:11 AM August 12, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
Part of the A14 is at a standstill after a crash involving a motorcyclist.
Police were called to the incident at around 10.20am today between the eastbound Thurston and Elmswell junctions.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the crash is believed to be involving a single motorcyclist.
The ambulance service has also been called to the scene.
The extent of any injuries is not yet known.