A14 at a standstill after crash involving motorcyclist

Published: 11:09 AM August 12, 2021 Updated: 11:11 AM August 12, 2021

A single vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist has brought a part of the A14 near Bury St Edmunds to a standstill - Credit: Google Maps

Part of the A14 is at a standstill after a crash involving a motorcyclist.

Police were called to the incident at around 10.20am today between the eastbound Thurston and Elmswell junctions.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the crash is believed to be involving a single motorcyclist.

The ambulance service has also been called to the scene.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.