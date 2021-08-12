News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

A14 at a standstill after crash involving motorcyclist

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 11:09 AM August 12, 2021    Updated: 11:11 AM August 12, 2021
A single vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist has brought a part of the A14 near Bury St Edmunds 

A single vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist has brought a part of the A14 near Bury St Edmunds to a standstill - Credit: Google Maps

Part of the A14 is at a standstill after a crash involving a motorcyclist. 

Police were called to the incident at around 10.20am today between the eastbound Thurston and Elmswell junctions. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that the crash is believed to be involving a single motorcyclist. 

The ambulance service has also been called to the scene.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known. 

Suffolk Live
A14 Suffolk News
A140 Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Freddie Farrow sadly died after being struck by a mirror in a Colchester department store

Essex Live

'He will never leave us' - Tributes to Freddie, 5

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
A woman has died following a crash on the A12 at Stratford St Mary

Suffolk Live

'Loving partner, daughter and sister' named after fatal A12 crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town have signed former West Brom winger Kyle Edwards.

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town sign winger Kyle Edwards

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Newport County celebrate their early goal.

Ipswich Town EFL Cup | Live

Matchday Recap: Town can't find equaliser as Blues exit cup

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon