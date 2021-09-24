Road off A14 closed after serious collision

Published: 2:54 PM September 24, 2021

A slip road off the A14 at Needham Market has been closed by police after a serious collision.

The westbound exit at junction 51, which leads to the A140 and B1078, has been shut.

Officers from Suffolk police and the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team are at the scene.

The #A14 westbound entry slip road at #J51 (#B1078 #A140) is currently CLOSED due to a serious collision. @NSRAPT @SuffolkPolice are currently at the scene. Please plan ahead for your journeys. — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) September 24, 2021

The conditions of the motorists involved in the collision are not known at this time.

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area and plan their journeys ahead.

The AA traffic map is suggesting queues have begun to form on the westbound carriageway leading up to the slip road.