A14 closes overnight due to emergency road repairs
Published: 7:13 AM July 19, 2022
Updated: 7:25 AM July 19, 2022
The A14 near Suffolk's border with Cambridgeshire remained closed this morning after emergency road repairs took place overnight.
National Highways confirmed the westbound carriageway has been shut between junction 36 for Swaffham Bulbeck and junction 35 for Stow cum Quy.
The full closure of the road was announced at 9.44pm last night.
Posting on Twitter, National Highways said the road remained shut this morning, but opened at about 7.30am.