A14 closes overnight due to emergency road repairs

The A14 near Suffolk's border with Cambridgeshire remained closed this morning after emergency road repairs took place overnight.

National Highways confirmed the westbound carriageway has been shut between junction 36 for Swaffham Bulbeck and junction 35 for Stow cum Quy.

The #A14 westbound between J36 (#SwaffhamBulbeck) and J35 (#StowCumQuy) is now CLOSED for emergency carriageway repairs. Further details to follow. pic.twitter.com/SlhKQ6YA9o — National Highways: East (@HighwaysEAST) July 18, 2022

The full closure of the road was announced at 9.44pm last night.

Posting on Twitter, National Highways said the road remained shut this morning, but opened at about 7.30am.