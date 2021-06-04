News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Delays after collision blocks lane on Orwell Bridge

Matthew Earth

Published: 2:09 PM June 4, 2021   
Highways England believe the bridge will remain open Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

A lane of the Orwell Bridge has been blocked - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A lane of the A14 Orwell Bridge outside Ipswich was blocked due to a collision.

Highways England said on Twitter that the incident happened between junctions 56 and 57 of the westbound carriageway at around 1pm.

Officers from Suffolk police were called to the scene.

The conditions of the motorists involved in the collision are not currently known.

Highways England said in a tweet a short while later that the incident had been cleared.

