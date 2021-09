Published: 12:23 PM September 14, 2021

The A14 is partially blocked after a crash near Stowmarket - Credit: Google Maps

The A14 is partially blocked after a crash involving an HGV and a Nissan Juke.

Police were called to the scene of the crash just before 11.35am on the eastbound carriageway of the A14 just after the Tot Hill junction near Stowmarket.

Although the road is partially blocked traffic seems to be coping well.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that there are not believed to be any injuries.