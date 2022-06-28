A14 closed after crash involving lorry and car

Part of the A14 is closed after a crash involving a lorry and a car near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Google Maps

Part of the A14 near Bury St Edmunds is closed after a crash between a lorry and a car.

Police, fire and ambulance crews are currently on the scene of the crash, which has closed the westbound carriageway.

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said: "Officers are currently at the scene of a crash involving a lorry and a car.

"The westbound carriageway is currently closed and fire and ambulance crews are also on the scene."

The carriageway is closed between junction 45, the Black Thorpe turn off and junction 44 at Bury St Edmunds while emergency services attend the crash.

Four fire engines from Stowmarket, Bury St Edmunds and Elmswell stations have been sent to assist at the scene.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known.

The East of England Ambulance Service has been approached for a comment.