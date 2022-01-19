News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Emergency services called to two vehicle crash near A14

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:22 PM January 19, 2022
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a two vehicle crash near the A14 in Elmswell

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a two vehicle crash near the A14 in Elmswell - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a two vehicle crash near the A14 at Elmswell. 

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene of the crash in the A1088 which leads to the A14 just before 11.45am today, Wednesday, January 19. 

A spokesman for the fire service confirmed that two vehicles were involved and that police and ambulance crews were also at the scene. 

The extent of any injuries is not yet known but Suffolk police and the East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for a comment. 

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 


A14
Suffolk Live News
A14 Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jemma Chatten

Suffolk mum diagnosed with terminal cancer after beating disease twice...

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
The A14 is currently closed after a crash involving three lorries near Newmarket

A14 | Updated

A14 reopens after 'serious' crash involving three lorries

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Halesworth is one of the Suffolk towns to go through changes in the last decade

Nostalgia

How have Suffolk's towns changed over the last decade?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk and north Essex's latest Covid infection rates have been revealed

Coronavirus

Interactive map reveals the Suffolk postcodes with the highest Covid rates

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon