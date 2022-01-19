Emergency services called to two vehicle crash near A14

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a two vehicle crash near the A14 in Elmswell - Credit: Google Maps

Emergency services are currently at the scene of a two vehicle crash near the A14 at Elmswell.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to the scene of the crash in the A1088 which leads to the A14 just before 11.45am today, Wednesday, January 19.

A spokesman for the fire service confirmed that two vehicles were involved and that police and ambulance crews were also at the scene.

The extent of any injuries is not yet known but Suffolk police and the East of England Ambulance Service have been approached for a comment.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.



