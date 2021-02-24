Published: 12:58 PM February 24, 2021

An aerial view of the scheme to improve the A140 near Eye - Credit: Suffolk County Council

A stretch of the A140 will be closed for the whole of this weekend to allow workers to connect the current road with a new roundabout.

Suffolk County Council and Interserve Construction are closing the road near Eye, from the B1077 at the top of the Brome triangle to Castleton Way in Yaxley.

It will begin at 8pm on Friday, February 26, and end at 5am on Monday, March 1, when traffic will be diverted on to the new northern roundabout.

An official diversion route will be in place on similar classified A-roads.

The B1077 will remain open at its junction with the A140, whilst Rectory Road and Thrandeston Road will be closed at their junctions with the A140.

Councillor Andrew Reid, Suffolk County Council’s cabinet member for highways, transport and rural affairs, said: “I regret any inconvenience caused to motorists and local businesses and residents by the weekend road closure for these essential works.

"However, I would also like to assure members of the public they will see significant improvements when the A140 project is completed.”

The closure is part of the improvements works to upgrade to the A140 near Eye, as the stretch of road has seen a number of issues over the last five years.

The scheme hopes to improve journey time, reliability and road safety in the area and provide better access to the Eye Airfield Development Area.

The improvements include: