Delays on A140 after crash between motorcycle and car

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 3:45 PM April 28, 2021   
A motorcycle and a car have crashed on the A140 at Stoke Ash

A motorcycle and a car have crashed on the A140 at Stoke Ash - Credit: Google Maps

There are delays on the A140 in both directions following a crash between a motorcycle and a car.

Police and ambulance crews were called to the scene of the crash at Stoke Ash around 2.25pm today. 

A spokeswoman for Suffolk police said the motorcyclist, a man, has suffered leg injuries.

She added his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

The road was initially blocked in both directions before reopening just after 3.30pm.

Traffic maps show queues have stretched back as far north as Yaxley and Brockford Street to the south.

