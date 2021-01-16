News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

A140 closed after lorry jackknifes in snow

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:51 AM January 16, 2021    Updated: 12:07 PM January 16, 2021
The lorry jackknifed into the roadside on the A140

The lorry jackknifed into the roadside on the A140 - Credit: Daniel Roth

The A140 at Stoke Ash has been closed by police after a lorry jackknifed into a tree in snowy conditions.

Six fire crews from Diss, Ipswich's Princes Street, Stradbroke, Eye, Debenham and Bury St Edmunds were called to the incident near the junction with Stoke Road at 9.39am.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said no serious injuries were reported and recovery for the vehicle was being arranged.

Halesworth police said on Twitter the lorry had crashed into a tree at the roadside and urged motorists to avoid the area.

Suffolk fire and rescue service called a stop to the call-out at 10.26am, but police have confirmed the road remains closed.


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Six new Covid vaccine sites open in Suffolk today

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Ipswich and Sudbury among Suffolk's worst 10 coronavirus hotspots

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon

Man who coughed in face of police officer is jailed

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon

East Suffolk Council

170-lodge holiday village approved in Suffolk countryside will create 40...

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus