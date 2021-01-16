A140 closed after lorry jackknifes in snow

Published: 11:51 AM January 16, 2021 Updated: 12:07 PM January 16, 2021

The lorry jackknifed into the roadside on the A140 - Credit: Daniel Roth

The A140 at Stoke Ash has been closed by police after a lorry jackknifed into a tree in snowy conditions.

Six fire crews from Diss, Ipswich's Princes Street, Stradbroke, Eye, Debenham and Bury St Edmunds were called to the incident near the junction with Stoke Road at 9.39am.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said no serious injuries were reported and recovery for the vehicle was being arranged.

Halesworth police said on Twitter the lorry had crashed into a tree at the roadside and urged motorists to avoid the area.

Road Closure - A140

A140 closed both directions at White Horse cross-roads, #StokeAsh after HGV collided with tree.

Please avoid this part of A140 until lorry has been recovered.

Diversions - southbound - B1077 #Thorndon & northbound turning off at #Thwaite/#WickhamSkeith.



#187 pic.twitter.com/65bR0DFlnr — Halesworth Police (@HaleswrthPolice) January 16, 2021

Suffolk fire and rescue service called a stop to the call-out at 10.26am, but police have confirmed the road remains closed.



