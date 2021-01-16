A140 closed after lorry jackknifes in snow
Published: 11:51 AM January 16, 2021 Updated: 12:07 PM January 16, 2021
The A140 at Stoke Ash has been closed by police after a lorry jackknifed into a tree in snowy conditions.
Six fire crews from Diss, Ipswich's Princes Street, Stradbroke, Eye, Debenham and Bury St Edmunds were called to the incident near the junction with Stoke Road at 9.39am.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said no serious injuries were reported and recovery for the vehicle was being arranged.
Halesworth police said on Twitter the lorry had crashed into a tree at the roadside and urged motorists to avoid the area.
Suffolk fire and rescue service called a stop to the call-out at 10.26am, but police have confirmed the road remains closed.
