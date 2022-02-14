A140 partially blocked after two-car crash

The crash happened on the A140 at Creeting St Mary in Suffolk - Credit: Google Maps

The A140 at Creeting St Mary has been partially blocked following a crash involving two cars.

Police and the ambulance service were called to the road shortly after 4pm today.

Fire engines from Ipswich, Needham Market and Framlingham stations were also called to the scene.

A police spokesman confirmed the road was partially blocked but was unable to provide any further details on the drivers' conditions.

According to the AA traffic map, queues have started to form on the northbound and southbound carriageways.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

