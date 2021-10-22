A140 closed in both directions after two vehicle crash

Updated

Published: 3:16 PM October 22, 2021 Updated: 3:49 PM October 22, 2021

The A140 is currently closed in both directions due to reports of a crash - Credit: Google Maps

The A140 is closed in both directions following a two vehicle crash near the Norfolk-Suffolk border.

A Ford Focus and a Ford Transit were involved in a crash near the Scole roundabout at around 12.40pm on Friday, October 22.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that the road was blocked and there is oil on the road as a result of the crash and officers attended the scene.

Ambulance crews were called to the scene but the police spokesman was not able to confirm the extent of any injuries at this stage.

