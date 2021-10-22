News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Updated

A140 closed in both directions after two vehicle crash

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:16 PM October 22, 2021    Updated: 3:49 PM October 22, 2021
The A140 is currently closed in both directions due to reports of a crash

The A140 is currently closed in both directions due to reports of a crash - Credit: Google Maps

The A140 is closed in both directions following a two vehicle crash near the Norfolk-Suffolk border. 

A Ford Focus and a Ford Transit were involved in a crash near the Scole roundabout at around 12.40pm on Friday, October 22.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed that the road was blocked and there is oil on the road as a result of the crash and officers attended the scene.

Ambulance crews were called to the scene but the police spokesman was not able to confirm the extent of any injuries at this stage. 

