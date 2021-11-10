Fallen telegraph pole blocking A140 after two vehicle crash

One lane of the A140 is blocked after a telegraph has come down following a two vehicle crash - Credit: Google Maps

A telegraph pole is currently blocking one lane of the A140 after a crash at Creeting St Mary.

Police were called just after 1.10pm today following reports of a two vehicle crash.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "A telegraph pole was come down as a result of the collision and one lane is currently blocking the northbound carriageway."

The extent of any injuries are not yet known.

