Fallen telegraph pole blocking A140 after two vehicle crash
Published: 2:08 PM November 10, 2021
- Credit: Google Maps
A telegraph pole is currently blocking one lane of the A140 after a crash at Creeting St Mary.
Police were called just after 1.10pm today following reports of a two vehicle crash.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "A telegraph pole was come down as a result of the collision and one lane is currently blocking the northbound carriageway."
The extent of any injuries are not yet known.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.
