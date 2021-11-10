News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Fallen telegraph pole blocking A140 after two vehicle crash

Johnny Griffith

Published: 2:08 PM November 10, 2021
The A140 is partially blocked after a two vehicle crash 

One lane of the A140 is blocked after a telegraph has come down following a two vehicle crash - Credit: Google Maps

A telegraph pole is currently blocking one lane of the A140 after a crash at Creeting St Mary. 

Police were called just after 1.10pm today following reports of a two vehicle crash. 

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "A telegraph pole was come down as a result of the collision and one lane is currently blocking the northbound carriageway."

The extent of any injuries are not yet known. 

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

