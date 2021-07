Published: 4:12 PM July 20, 2021

Suffolk police have closed the A143 at Stradishall HMP Highpoint due to a serious crash - Credit: Archant

A serious crash has closed the A143 at Stradishall in West Suffolk.

Suffolk police have just shut the road in both directions near HMP Highpoint and have described the road traffic collision as serious.

Highways England is also at the scene