News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Person taken to hospital after crash on A143

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 2:14 PM December 26, 2021
A143 near Highpoint prison, west Suffolk

The A143 has been closed near HMP Highpoint, Stradishall, in west Suffolk - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A major route in west Suffolk is closed after a crash left fuel and debris strewn across the road.

The A143 at HMP Highpoint, near Stradishall, has been closed after a crash between two vehicles.

Police officers and ambulance crews attended the scene shortly before 12.30pm (December 26). The crash caused minor injuries and one person was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Highways officers were called as the crash left fuel and debris in the road.

According to officers from Haverhill police recovery crews had arrived at the scene by 2pm. The road is expected to reopen soon.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk. 


Suffolk Live News
West Suffolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A CGI of the planned development for Berechurch Hall Road in Colchester

Planning and Development

County braced for 2,000-plus new homes after land approvals

Charlie Ridler, Local Democracy Reporter

person
Rekeem Harper and Luke Woolfenden will both be hopeful of a fresh start under a new manager

Football

The players who could benefit most from McKenna's arrival at Town

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Tanya Utting alongside her daughter Tilly have been delivering Christmas gifts to Elmswell Picture

'Elmswell Elf' who delivered 200 presents in village reveals identity

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth during the Sky Bet League One match at Hillsborough Stadi

'We have no idea what's coming' - Ainsworth on facing Ipswich

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon