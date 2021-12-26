Person taken to hospital after crash on A143

The A143 has been closed near HMP Highpoint, Stradishall, in west Suffolk - Credit: GOOGLE MAPS

A major route in west Suffolk is closed after a crash left fuel and debris strewn across the road.

The A143 at HMP Highpoint, near Stradishall, has been closed after a crash between two vehicles.

Police officers and ambulance crews attended the scene shortly before 12.30pm (December 26). The crash caused minor injuries and one person was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Highways officers were called as the crash left fuel and debris in the road.

According to officers from Haverhill police recovery crews had arrived at the scene by 2pm. The road is expected to reopen soon.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

