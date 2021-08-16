Air ambulance called to serious two-vehicle collision on A144

Published: 6:23 AM August 16, 2021

The A144 at Halesworth was closed by police on Sunday evening (file photo) - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The A144 near Halesworth remains closed this morning following a serious collision between two vehicles on Sunday evening.

Officers from Suffolk police were called to the incident at Stone Street, north of the town, at around 9.40pm last night.

Emergency services are currently at the scene following a serious road traffic collision on the A144 at #Halesworth. Road closures remain in place. please use an alternative route. — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) August 15, 2021

An air ambulance, land ambulance and fire crews were also called to the scene.

The conditions of the motorists involved in the collision are not known at this time.

A police spokesman confirmed the road remained closed in both directions on Monday morning.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, quoting CAD 346 of August 15.