Air ambulance called to serious two-vehicle collision on A144
Published: 6:23 AM August 16, 2021
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
The A144 near Halesworth remains closed this morning following a serious collision between two vehicles on Sunday evening.
Officers from Suffolk police were called to the incident at Stone Street, north of the town, at around 9.40pm last night.
An air ambulance, land ambulance and fire crews were also called to the scene.
The conditions of the motorists involved in the collision are not known at this time.
A police spokesman confirmed the road remained closed in both directions on Monday morning.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward, quoting CAD 346 of August 15.
