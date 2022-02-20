News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A145 in north Suffolk closed after fallen tree blocks road

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 9:07 AM February 20, 2022
The A145 at Henham, between Halesworth and Beccles, has been closed

The A145 at Henham, between Halesworth and Beccles, has been closed - Credit: Google Maps

The A145 between Halesworth and Beccles in north Suffolk has been closed after a tree fell on the road.

Halesworth police posted on Twitter at 8.42am to urge drivers to avoid the road at Henham.

The tree is blocking both sides of the road, police said.

Dozens of trees fell across Suffolk as strong winds from Storm Eunice battered the county.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.

