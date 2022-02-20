A145 in north Suffolk closed after fallen tree blocks road

The A145 at Henham, between Halesworth and Beccles, has been closed - Credit: Google Maps

The A145 between Halesworth and Beccles in north Suffolk has been closed after a tree fell on the road.

Halesworth police posted on Twitter at 8.42am to urge drivers to avoid the road at Henham.

Please avoid the A145 at Henham, the road is currently closed due to a large tree that has fallen across both carriageways.

#398 — Halesworth Police (@HaleswrthPolice) February 20, 2022

The tree is blocking both sides of the road, police said.

Dozens of trees fell across Suffolk as strong winds from Storm Eunice battered the county.

